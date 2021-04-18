Regine Velasquez, Ogie Alcasid get COVID-19 vaccine jabs

MANILA – Celebrity couple Ogie Alcasid and Regine Velasquez have already received their COVID-19 vaccine jabs.

Alcasid revealed this through an Instagram post on Saturday night.

“Kaming mag asawa ay may co momorbidity (sic) kaya nakakuha po kami sa qc ng slot at kami ay napabakunahan na,” the singer-composer said.

Alcasid then encouraged other Quezon City residents who are already qualified to get vaccinated to get theirs as well.

“Sa mga taga QC, download po natin ang EZ consult app para maka rehistro na po tayo at antayin natin ang abiso sa email natin. Ty QC gov’t. God bless us all,” he said.

The Philippines on Saturday reported 11,101 more COVID-19 cases, pushing the country's cumulative tally to 926,052, with active cases breaching the 200,000 mark.

The 203,710 active infections are considered a record-high not only in the country but in Southeast Asia as well since the pandemic began over a year ago, according to the ABS-CBN Data Analytics team.

Saturday's figure is considered the 8th highest single-day tally, data analytics head Edson Guido said. This is also the 3rd straight day that new coronavirus infections exceeded 10,000.

Of those still battling the disease, 96 percent are experiencing mild symptoms, 2.9 percent are asymptomatic, 0.5 percent are severely ill, while 0.4 percent are critically ill.