LOOK: Nikki Gil is pregnant with second child

MANILA – Nikki Gil is pregnant with her second child.

The confirmation came from the singer-actress herself by posting on Sunday two photos of her clearly showing off her baby bump, on her social media account.

In the first photo, Gil is seen cradling her bump, while her first born joins her in the second photo.

“Ready, Kuya Finn?” she wrote in the caption, teasing her son if he’s ready to become a big brother.

Several celebrities such as Shaina Magdayao, Iya Villania, Luis Manzano, Mariel Rodriguez, Andi Eigenmann, Marian Rivera, Ciara Sotto, Pauleen Luna, Kaya Abad, and Rica Peralejo congratulated Gil on the good news.

Gil gave birth to her first child in 2017. The singer-actress is married to businessman BJ Albert for six years now.

