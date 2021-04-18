K-pop: BTS at-home concert draws 2.7 million concurrent viewers

K-pop titans BTS once again kept millions of their fans, known as ARMYs, entertained amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The online event titled “BANGBANGCON21,” which was streamed via the group’s official YouTube channel BANGTANTV, drew about 2.7 million concurrent viewers, or the total number of people who watched it simultaneously at its peak.

The audience count was higher than the first installment of “Bang Bang Con” held on April 18 and 19, 2020, which recorded an estimated 2.24 million concurrent viewers.

According to Worldwide Music Awards’ social media accounts, a total of 22,248,241 million people tuned in “to watch the biggest online concert which broke the Internet and Twitter.”

“BANGBANGCON21,” which was tweeted for over 3 million times was the nN. 1 trend worldwide for several hours. “ThankYouBTS” also trended on Twitter at the conclusion of the event.

The septet kicked off the 8-hour event with one of their earlier concerts: “2015 BTS Live Trilogy Episode I: BTS Begins,” which promoted their School Trilogy series, including their first mini album, "O! RUL8,2?" and their second mini album, "Skool Luv Affair." Included in their setlist were “Boy in Luv,” “War of Hormone” and “Like.”

The second part of the stream was “BTS 5th Muster [Magicshop],” the fanclub event the group held in Busan in 2019. Among their performances were their hit songs “Idol,” “We Are Bulletproof Pt. 2” and “Boy with Luv.”

The last concert showcased “BTS World Tour “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself,” held in Sao Paulo, Brazil in 2019. Popular songs included in their setlist were “Mic Drop,” “Anpanman,” “Fake Love,” and a tearful rendition of “Mikrokosmos.”

After the digital concert, BTS relaunched some of the tour merchandise of the concerts featured on the stream on Hybe’s official platform, WeVerse. Most items sold out in less than 5 minutes.

