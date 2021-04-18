iDolls as pop rock icons win Week 7 of 'Your Face Sounds Familiar'

MANILA—"Idol Philippines" alumni Lucas Garcia, Matty Juniosa, and Enzo Almario — collectively known as "iDolls" — were named the seventh weekly winner in Sunday's episode of "Your Face Sounds Familiar."

The trio's transformation as rock icons Bryan Adams, Rod Stewart and Sting received praise from both the jury and their fellow contestants.

They took home P50,000 and a trophy.

The Philippine version of the global format debuted in 2015 and has since staged a total of four seasons — 2 regular and 2 “Kids” editions.

“Your Face Sounds Familiar” is available on free and digital TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable (Kapamilya Channel), free live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live), and on-demand streaming (iWant TFC).