Darren Espanto, AC Bonifacio reprise 'Que Calor' collaboration on 'ASAP'

MANILA – Darren Espanto and AC Bonifacio faced off on Sunday in an exhilarating dance showdown.

The “ASAP Natin To” stage exploded as Espanto and Bonifacio grooved to the tune of “Que Calor.”

It was the same track they danced to when they met in Vancouver in September last year, the video of which also aired on the ABS-CBN concert variety show.

The April 18 episode of “ASAP Natin To” marked the first time its mainstays returned to the studio for a live show.

For the past weeks, the show only aired highlight performances from previous episodes as its artists, staff and crew cooperate with the government-mandated lockdown due to the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in the country.

According to its opening credits, the staff, cast and crew of “ASAP Natin To” have all undergone quarantine and RT-PCR testing.

Owing to strict safety protocols, the hosts and the performers also observed physical distancing for the duration of the show to ensure the safety of everyone.

"ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday in the following platforms: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).