WATCH: Zsa Zsa Padilla adds cross to Dolphy's crypt

MANILA -- After a decade, singer-actress Zsa Zsa Padilla has finally added cross to the crypt of her former long-time partner, the late comedy icon Dolphy.

On Instagram, Padilla also posted her "imagined conversation" with him.

"Dolphy: Wow, after 10 years napagawa mo na din ah!

"Me: Yup, umabot nga ng 10 years! Di lang expression na 10 years! After 10 years talaga! Ganda, di ba?

"Sooo happy with the outcome! Thanks to everyone who worked on it today!" Padilla wrote.

Dolphy, or Rodolfo Vera Quizon Sr. in real life, died on July 10, 2012 after a five-year battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. He was 83.

Padilla and Dolphy have one child, Zia, as well as an adopted daughter, Nicole Quizon.

Padilla is now in a relationship with architect Conrad Onglao.

