Sylvia Sanchez thanks Maine for being son Arjo's 'constant'

MANILA - Veteran actress Sylvia Sanchez thanked Maine Mendoza for being a constant figure in her son Arjo Atayde’s life.

Sanchez told this to Mendoza through a social media post after she watched a video of the couple riding a roller coaster.

“Watching this brings back so many memories,” said Sanchez on Instagram, as if talking to Atayde to begin her caption.

“Dati pag gusto mong mag roller coaster, ayaw mong sumakay mag isa, ako lagi ang niyayaya mo. Ganyan ka na bata palang. Wala pa ring pinagbago, sigaw at tawa ka pa rin” she added.

Now that her son has found the one he wants to spend the rest of his life with, Sanchez said she is relieved to know that Mendoza is there for Atayde on his different adventures.

“Ngayon, masaya akong makita na may iba ka nang nakakasama at ligtas na ako sa pagyayaya mo. Ako yan dati, Maine. Ngayon, you’re Arjo’s constant adventure buddy! Thank you, Maine. My heart is full! Love you both,” she said.

Atayde and Mendoza got engaged last July.

They first went public with their relationship in March 2019. Over the years, the two became increasingly open about their romance, with photos indicating they have formed close ties, too, with each other’s family members.