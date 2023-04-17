Nadine Lustre confesses fame once got to her head

MANILA – Nadine Lustre admitted that there was a point in her career when fame got to her head.

Speaking with Bea Alonzo, Lustre said this happened during the peak of her love team with former boyfriend James Reid.

“Yes, [fame got to my head] of course especially the money. Parang nung time kasi na sobrang booming 'yung love team, parang doon ko na-feel na hindi nauubos 'yung pera. So, I was spending on so much,” she said.

Eventually, Lustre realized that she needs to start saving for the future.

While on the topic of love teams, Lustre was also asked about how she felt in the past when her team-up with Reid was being pitted against those of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, and Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil.

“I didn’t like that there was a competing aspect to it. Parang sa akin back then, hindi ko siya nage-gets bakit may ganoon. So, I was more of just doing what I have to do. Nafi-feel ko lang talaga na pinagko-compete kami ng mga tao pero hindi ko siya inisip,” she said.

“I am competitive pero ayaw ko [ng competition among us]. Parang I was really just doing my own thing. Hindi ko din gets bakit kailangan may competition. Even until now, nakikita ko siya sa ibang love teams,” she added.

Lustre agreed with Alonzo in saying they prefer an environment where everyone empowers their colleagues in whatever projects they are doing.