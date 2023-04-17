LOOK: Ejay Falcon reunites with 'Pasion de Amor' brothers Jake Cuenca, Joseph Marco on his wedding day

MANILA -- Jake Cuenca, Joseph Marco and Ejay Falcon, who played brothers in the 2015 ABS-CBN drama series "Pasion de Amor," were reunited during Falcon's wedding.

Marco uploaded on Instagram a photo of them together at the wedding of Falcon with Jana Roxas last month. He also posted their throwback snap.

"Years pass by, but the brotherhood stays on forever," Marco captioned his post on Sunday night.

It seems Falcon, who was elected vice governor of Oriental Mindoro last year, has kept in close touch with his "Pasion de Amor" co-stars as seen in his previous social media posts.

"Pasion de Amor" is ABS-CBN's adaptation of the Colombian drama series "Pasion de Gavilanes."

In the series, Cuenca, Falcon and Marco portray brothers who set out to avenge the death of their sister, by making the daughters of a rival family -- played by Arci Munoz, Ellen Adarna and Coleen Garcia -- fall in love with them.

Currently, Cuenca is part ABS-CBN series "The Iron Heart," while Marco starred in "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano," which aired its finale last August 12.

