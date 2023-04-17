While she is grateful for everything he has done for her, Kris Aquino asked Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste to refrain from commenting on her social posts already.

This, after Leviste left three emojis in Aquino’s most recent post where she thanked her excellent team of doctors for getting her health back.

“Please don’t comment anymore even though they were just emojis? You’ve been a blessing to be with me/us every step of the way since my birthday -- because you’ve seen the deep bone pain I endure, the hives and bruises that multiply when exposed to the wrong environment, and you worry together with Bimb, my team and the rest of my adoptive Houston, OC and LA families when my BP starts rising and hits a triple whammy with the systolic at 150+, the diastolic at 105+, and my heart rate hitting 100, too,” she told Leviste.

“Your willingness to be here to see me through these difficult tests and nonstop doctors’ appointments has made me even more grateful to have gotten to know the real you better,” she added.

Aquino said most of the photos included in her latest post were actually shot by Leviste himself, indicating how he’s been there for her every step of the way in the recent weeks.

Now turning her attention to Leviste’s constituents in Batangas, Aquino said: “Sa mga minamahal ni Vice Gov na mga Batangueno, I have 2 tests left to determine kung kakayanin ko 'yung mga ipapasubok na bagong gamot sa ‘kin, praying all goes well because KAYO ang boss nya at wala sa job requirement ng VG ang tumulong mag-alaga sa ‘kin.”

Aquino said she always reminds Leviste that his responsibilities in Batangas are more important than her because they voted him into office.

“I grew up knowing: public service is a PRIVILEGE and it’s an accepted reality, serving the people whether binoto ka o hindi, that’s more important than any friendship or romantic relationship,” she said.

“Love teaches you how to be patient; constituents in need of social services are not expected to be, because the mandate they gave is based on RESPECT and TRUST; and for all of us, life is difficult enough.”

To end her comment, Aquino asked Leviste’s constituents for some understanding, saying she just really needed someone to lean on to in her most difficult days.

“Pasensya na po, kinakailangan ko lang po ng masasandalan at hindi nya ko binigo — mga Batangueno, hindi ko na po sya gagambalain para 'yung FOCUS nya inyong inyo,” she said.