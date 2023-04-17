MANILA -- Actress Kim Chiu wowed viewers when she incorporated pole dancing in her special birthday number on "It's Showtime" on Monday.

Chiu is turning a year older on April 19.

"Siyempre Blackpink-inspired, masaya ako. Kinilig nga ako nung nakita ko coachella ng Blackpink may upuan sila at saka pole. Pero hindi ko talaga nagagawa itong pole dancing at saka 'yung chair. Pero 'yun nga for a change," Chiu said.

In the show, Chiu also received birthday messages from her "Showtime" co-hosts Vhong Navarro, Ogie Alcasid, Amy Perez, Jhong Hilario, Ion Perez, Ryan Bang, Karylle, Jugs Jugueta, Teddy Corpuz, Cianne Dominguez, and Jackie Gonzaga.

Aside from being one of hosts of “It's Showtime," Chiu is also currently one of the stars of "ASAP Natin 'To."

She is also set to star in upcoming Kapamilya series "Linlang."

