MANILA — TV host-actress Jervi Li, popularly known as KaladKaren, shared how her British fiancé Luke Wrightson celebrated her history-making win in the recent summer edition of the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

KaladKaren became the first trans woman to win an acting award a thte annual festival, with her Best Supporting Actress triumph for her role in "Here Comes the Groom."

In the Monday episode of "Magandang Buhay," KaladKaren related how Wrightson made her remember that it has long been her dream to be an actress.

"Ang nagpapaniwala sa kanya isang news article ng ABS-CBN. Sabi ko, 'Promise, babe, this is it, legit, hindi 'to fake news.' Tapos naiyak," KaladKaren said, recalling how her partner reacted to the news.

"Sabi niya, 'Alam kong pangarap mo 'yan na maging artista, maging actress sa isang malaking pelikula.' Natuwa ako kasi grabe 'yung suporta sa'kin ni Luke ever since. Hindi pa ako nagso-showbiz kami na eh," she added.

KaladKaren and Wrightson revealed being engaged in 2020, after dating for eight years.

In her interview, the actress added how Wrightson has consistently shown his support to her pursuits as an artist.

"Kahit hindi siya showbiz, he tries to be involved sa aking buhay bilang isang artista. Natutuwa ako na lagi siyang nandiyan, talo-manalo, he's always there," she said.

KaladKaren, who was nominated alongside Ana Abad Santos for "Love You Long Time" and Maris Racal also for "Here Comes the Groom," dedicated her win to the LGBT community.

KaladKaren is a known impersonator of TV anchor Karen Davila and served as a judge in the hit competition series "Drag Race Philippines" season 1.

