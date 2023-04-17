Fall Out Boy marks 10 years of 'Save Rock and Roll' album

Photo from Fall Out Boy's Facebook page.

American rock band Fall Out Boy celebrated the 10th anniversary of its hit comeback album "Save Rock and Roll."

In a Facebook post, the band looked back on how the album sealed its return to the music scene.

"Ten years is insane (kintsugi kid and all). There was a part of me that thought we might never step on stage together again. So to get this chance to get in the studio and make this was a dream," Fall Out Boy said.

"Post hiatus we weren’t sure it would move the needle. So thank you for showing up. Thank you for going on this adventure with us (the second time is a charm). Listening to this one today and remembering the way it felt."

In a 2013 interview, Pete Wentz and Andy Hurley credited sheer persistence and faith for their success as a band.

Fall Out Boy is known for hits such as "Sugar, We're Goin Down," "Thnks fr th Mmrs," "Phoenix," among others.

It recently released its eighth studio album "So Much (for) Stardust" in March.

