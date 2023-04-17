K-Pop group aespa performs at the K-Verse: The Ultimate Pop Universe in Quezon City on April 11, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

K-pop girl group aespa has begun teasing its comeback.

On Twitter, the four-member band released late Sunday teaser clips for its third extended play "My World," scheduled to drop on May 8.

The clips show balloons of the words "MY WORLD" and "aespa" floating above streets and between buildings.

In a separate Twitter post, aespa said it would put out a pre-release single titled "Welcome to MY World" on May 2.

The group consisting of Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning recently went to the Philippines for the "K-Verse" joint K-pop concert, marking aespa's first performance in the country.

Managed by K-pop giant SM Entertainment, aespa debuted in November 2020 with the single "Black Mamba." Its other notable songs include "Next Level," "Savage" and "Girls."

