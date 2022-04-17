MANILA - Yeng Constantino and the OPM band Rivermaya collaborated to release a new version of the hit song “Liwanag sa Dilim.”

The tune is currently being used in the campaign for Vice President Leni Robredo's presidential bid on May 9.

Constantino’s rendition of the song officially dropped on Sunday along with a new music video featuring ordinary people who are backing Robredo’s candidacy.

Shot at a building’s rooftop, the music video dramatically captures a beautiful sunrise as well as aerial shots from past campaign rallies of Robredo and her running-mate, Sen. Kiko Pangilinan.

It topped Twitter Philippines’ trending list immediately after it was released.

Aside from Constantino and members of Rivermaya, Piolo Pascual and Angel Locsin also made an appearance in the music video where they expressed why they are voting for Robredo.

“Sa pagkakaisa nating mga Pilipino, mapagtatagumpayan natin ang anumang pagsubok na dumating. Sa ilalim ng isang mahusay at matapat na pinuno, lahat tayo magsisilbing Liwanag Sa Dilim,” Constantino and Rivermaya similarly posted on their social media pages.

Aside from Constantino, Rivermaya, Pascual and Locsin, many other stars have also been voicing out their support for Robredo, including actor Daniel Padilla.

As seen in a now viral photo of him, the Kapamilya actor supposedly participated in painting a mural for the incumbent Vice President.

Back in March, Padilla trended on social media when he and director Mandy Reyes posed for a photo with a campaign poster of Robredo.

LOOK: Kapamilya star Daniel Padilla and director Mandy Reyes pose for a photo with a campaign poster of presidential candidate VP @lenirobredo. | via @JervisManahan #Halalan2022



(📷: Mandy Reyes) pic.twitter.com/gkldD98b5R — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) March 9, 2022

