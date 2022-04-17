TikTok sensation Bella Poarch features Joshua Garcia in new post

MANILA - Joshua Garcia has appeared in the latest post of Filipino-American TikTok sensation Bella Poarch.

In her last update, Poarch can be seen supposedly cooking in her kitchen while she thinks of Garcia.

“Singer ba siya?” Poarch asked in the caption.

Garcia commented in Poarch’s post by leaving three peeking emojis. To which, Poarch responded with a shushing emoticon.

Following their brief social media exchange, several netizens became excited, with others wishing they would do a collaboration in the future.

Poarch has over 89.1 million followers on TikTok. She became viral after she posted on TikTok a video of her lip-syncing to Millie B’s “M to the B” back in August 2020.

Garcia, on the other hand, is relatively new on the social media platform with over 5.9 million followers. Despite this, he manages to take the internet by storm every time he shares a video of him either singing or dancing.

