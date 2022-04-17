K-pop: BTS ends Las Vegas Tour with new album announcement

BTS ended their sold-out stint at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, United States by announcing they'll be coming back with new music in June.

At the conclusion of the last night of their latest tour “Permission to Dance on Stage,” which was attended by a crowd of over 50,000, BTS rolled a black and white montage of their music videos, dating from their very first release “No More Dream” in 2013 up until “Permission to Dance” in 2021.

The clip ends with RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook in unison saying “We Are Bulletproof,” before cutting to the date June 10, 2022.

On Weverse, Big Hit Music, the septet’s record label, confirmed "BTS will be back with another new album" on the aforementioned date.

"Details on the new album will be provided in a separate notice at a later date. We look forward to your love and support for BTS’ new album," the label said.

Earlier this year Big Hit Music shared that the members had already begun preparing for the record which will "mark the start of a new chapter.”

The forthcoming LP, which is the Bangtan boys' first album since their globally successful "BE" in 2020, is slated to drop three days before the South Koreans mark their 9th anniversary.

In 2021, arguably BTS' most successful year yet so far, the group continued to challenge the West’s reign in the global music industry. Within a year, BTS landed three songs on top of Billboard’s Hot 100, Global, Global Excl. US, and Digital Song Sales Chart— with their hit “Butter” owning the longest No.1 streak and finishing off as the most downloaded title for 2021.

Apart from their historic feats on various charts, the South Koreans broke a slew of Guinness world records, as well as bagged numerous international awards including IFPI’s Best Selling Artist and the American Music Award’s Artist of the Year, the first for any South Korean Act.

