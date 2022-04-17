MANILA - Actor John Lloyd Cruz spent his Easter Sunday in Pasig, greeting and snapping photos with residents as he campaigned for Simon Romulo Tantoco, who is vying for a post in the city council.

Cruz - who grew up in Pasig’s barangay Santolan - endorsed Tantoco’s 2022 bid, urging Pasig voters to choose candidates who can bring new ideas in public service and governance.

“Matindi yung labanan ngayon. Maraming gustong maupo, maraming gustong kumuha ng posisyon sa public service kaya dapat maging matalino tayo sa pagpili,” the actor said in a chance interview.

“‘Yung mga katulad ni Simon, bata, makabago ang pag-iisip. Magandang opportunity para sa mga constituents nila yung mga bagay na puwede nilang mai-contribute para din naman sa kabutihan ng lahat,” he said.

LOOK: Actor John Lloyd Cruz joins house-to-house campaign in Pasig, endorses city council bid of Simon Romulo Tantoco, grandson of former Sen. Alberto Romulo. pic.twitter.com/VNWZf7t6kR — Kat Domingo (@_katrinadomingo) April 17, 2022

Cruz noted that he joined Tantoco’s house-to-house campaign “not only to support” him, but also to “remind him of his campaign promises in the future.”

“Taga-Pasig ako originally. Puwede kong ma-represent ‘yung mga tao, kahit siguro ‘yung simple o maliit na grupo ng mga kakilala ko lang,” Cruz said.

“Sana makatulong din ako sa mga taga-Pasig, hindi lang para kay Simon,” he said.

Tantoco said Cruz is a “close friend”, who stood by him in 2016 when his family suffered 2 election losses.

“JL was there [during] my hardest times noong 2016 noong natalo po si Tito Roman noon, natalo nanay ko,” he said.

Tantoco’s uncle, Pasig Rep. Roman Romulo, failed to clinch a Senate seat in the last national elections. Mons Romulo, his mother, lost in the congressional race in the same year.

“That’s when I was able to create a bond with John Lloyd,” he said.

“Hindi mo makakalimutan yung mga taong nandoon sa tabi mo noong pinakamababa mong mga moments,” he said.

Before proceeding to woo voters in Barangay Caniogan, Tantoco thanked Cruz for the favor.

“I’m very, very grateful kasi he didn’t have to do this. He could have just opted to go the private way pero kahit papaano nasamahan niya ako,” Tantoco said.

“Hindi niya kailangan gawin ito. Easter ito, puwede siyang magpahinga pero pinili niyang bumaba sa Pasigueño,” the councilor aspirant said.

“Ako naman ang lagi kong sinasabi, we have 3 weeks to go before the elections. We just have to learn how to enjoy it.”

Tantoco is part of the Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto’s “Giting ng Pasig” slate.