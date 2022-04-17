Dingdong, Marian celebrate son Sixto in heartfelt messages

MANILA – Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes took to social media to pen heartwarming messages for their son Sixto, who just celebrated his third birthday.

Posting a picture of Sixto with his arms spread wide open, Dantes told his young boy to take everything life has to offer him.

“Take it all in, my son. These will all help you turn your wonderful dreams into reality — dreams that will be more powerful than challenges that would lie ahead,” he said.

Rivera, for her part, shared beaming photos of Sixto enjoying the beach before declaring her love for him.

“Happy happy birthday to my sweetest boy, Sixto! I’m so happy to see you grow and learn everyday. You bring so much joy into our lives. Please don’t grow up too fast! Love you anak,” she said.

Several showbiz personalities like Angel Locsin, Iza Calzado, Manilyn Reynes also commented in Rivera and Dantes’ posts, wishing Sixto a happy birthday.

Aside from Sixto, Dantes and Rivera have another child, their daughter Zia. The family celebrated Sixto’s birthday in El Nido, Palawan.

Sixto and Zia are among the most popular celebrity kids in the Philippines, having a handful of endorsement deals.

