Karylle tears up, thanks 'madlang pipol' as she celebrates birthday on ‘It’s Showtime’

Host and actress Karylle could not help but cry as she marked her birthday on noontime show “It’s Showtime” Saturday.

Karylle admitted she sometimes struggles to start work especially on Saturdays, but thanks to the “madlang pipol” who she draws strength from, she is able to do what she needs to.

It is frightening to come to work in the midst of pandemic, she said.

“Iniisip ko ano ba yung lakas ko, naiisip ko kayo. Pag tumugtog na si MOD, automatic. Kasi yun din yung iniwan satin ng madlang pipol,” she tearfully said.

“Wala man sila dito ngayon, sila yung lakas natin. Kasi mahirap sa totoo lang pumasok kasi nakakatakot din.”

Meanwhile, Vice Ganda also delivered a heartfelt message to his co-host whom he called “beautiful in a weird way.”

“Karylle is just beautiful inside and out. Totoo yung sinasabi ni Tyang, wala siyang masamang tinapay. Marami kang sablay pero walang masamang tinapay. Yun yung mga sablay na patatawarin mo talaga kasi, walang masamang intensyon yun,” Vice said.

But despite her weirdness, the comedian expressed his love “just the same.”

“And, I love you just the same. Weird ka in a beautiful way. Weird ka in a not so beautiful way. May mga pagkakataon dito na iniisip ko, ano kaya tumatakbo sa isip ni Karylle? Kaya nga weird ang tawag nyo sa kanya kasi minsan di nyo nage-gets,” he said.

Vice Ganda hoped that the actress could achieve all her dreams and plans, believing that they are all with good intentions.

“I’m sure may bagay kang di shine-share samin. May mga pinagdadaanan kang hindi namin alam na pinagdadaanan mo sa sarili mong paraan. Kung ano man yang nasa isip mo, anuman mga wishes mo, mga plano mo sa buhay kahit di namin alam, matupad sana lahat,” Vice quipped.

The unkabogable star also asked Karylle not to leave them.

“Wag mo kaming iiwan, K ha?” he added.

The two belatedly celebrated their birthdays as the noontime show temporarily halted its live and taped shows in the past 3 weeks due to surging cases of COVID-19 and the re-imposition of strict quarantine measures.

