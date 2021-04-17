K-pop: BTS free concert streaming event returns to YouTube this weekend



BTS' at-home concert Bang Bang Con is returning this weekend, the K-pop titans announced on their social media accounts.

Bang Bang Con 21 is scheduled to stream on Saturday, April 17, at 3 pm KST (2 p.m. in the Philippines) via their YouTube channel BANGTANTV.

The upcoming digital gathering will be the septet's third concert amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic that continues to rage on across the globe.

"Bang Bang Con 21" will start off with one of the Septet’s earlier concerts, BTS Live Trilogy Episode 1 (Memories of 2015), followed by their fan club event, BTS 5th Muster [Magic Shop] in Busan, and will conclude with their BTS World Tour Speak Yourself in Sao Paulo, Brazil in 2019.

The K-pop group held its first Bang Bang Con in April last year after the new coronavirus outbreak forced millions to stay indoors. Similar to this year’s lineup, the free 2-day concert streamed the supergroup's past live performances and fan meetings.

The nearly 24-hour show drew over 50 million fans and had more than 2 million concurrent viewers tuning in at its peak.

BTS followed the nostalgic weekend with a pay-per-view concert, Bang Bang Con: Live in June 2020, where the group performed in real-time for a virtual audience of about 756,000 across 107 countries.

The paid digital concert currently holds the Guinness World Records title for most viewers for a music concert live stream.

The announcement of Bang Bang Con 21 came after BTS made headlines for smashing multiple chart records with their hit single “Dynamite” and receiving three nominations at the iHeartRadio awards for BestDuo/Group of the Year, Best Fan Army, and Best Music Video.

The Korean artists also snagged their first Brit Awards nomination and will be competing against Foo Fighters, Run the Jewels, Haim, and Fontaines DC, for Best International Group.

Earlier this month, the K-pop supergroup also released the music video for “Film Out,” the lead single from their upcoming Japanese album "BTS, the Best," which will drop on June 17.