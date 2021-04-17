Dingdong Dantes marks son's birthday with promise to 'do best'

Photos from Marian Rivera's and Dingdong Dantes' Instagram accounts

Actor Dingdong Dantes vowed to teach his children principles of humanity as his son, Sixto, turned 2 years old Friday.

Dantes uploaded a throwback photo of him carrying his son from a year ago, realizing how time flew since.

“I was going through old photos, when I came across this picture that I had taken around the same time last year (bago kita tuluyang kinalbo). I couldn’t believe how time flies so fast that in a couple of days, you’ll be turning two,” the actor said in the caption on his post Wednesday.

Celebrating Sixto’s second quarantine birthday, Dantes acknowledged how different the world is amid the pandemic, but promised his son and daughter Zia to instill in them values of humanity.

“It may not be an ideal world to live in, but we, your parents, will do our best to inculcate in you and your Ate Z the renewed (and strengthened) version of values and principles of humanity,” he added.

Rivera, on the other hand, also greeted his son on Instagram with a short yet sweet message.

“Maligayang Kaarawan mahal ko!” she said in one post, before calling Sixto her twin. “Captured moment with my twin.”

Sixto also got the chance to talk to his grandfather Javier Garcia Alonso, who is in Madrid, Spain, via a video call.

Rivera gave birth to her second child on April 16, 2019 and named him after Dantes, Jose Sixto G. Dantes IV. Their elder child Zia was born in 2015.

Related video: