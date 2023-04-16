WATCH: Bride-to-be Maja Salvador's bachelorette party

MANILA – The closest friends of actress Maja Salvador recently threw her a bachelorette party before she ties the knot with her fiancé, Rambo Nuñez.

Salvador herself shared a peek into the blue-themed event, which began with an intimate dinner followed by a full-blown party.

Among the celebrities who graced the party were Kathryn Bernardo, Miles Ocampo, Kakai Bautista, Pooh, Maine Mendoza, Precious Lara Quigaman, and Alora Sasam.

“Papunta na ako sa new chapter ng buhay ko. I am scared pero 'yun nga yata 'yung kagandahan, kapag may takot,” Salvador said in front of her friends.

“Kung [iko-compare] ko siya sa bawat role na gagawin ko, this time, nakakatakot kasi wala nang director na mag-ka-cut. Wala nang puwedeng actor’s cue. Ito na 'yung totoong buhay. Excited ako,” she added.

Salvador and Nuñez are reportedly getting married in July.

While they have yet to confirm this, Salvador hinted in October last year that that would be her last birthday celebration as a single woman.

Last March, the pair celebrated their fourth year as a couple.

Salvador and Nuñez announced their engagement in April 2022.

In a June 2020 interview, Salvador said she felt she was finally home when she reunited with Nuñez, who first became her boyfriend when she was just 21. Salvador also believes they made the right choice by giving their relationship a second chance.

It was in March 2019 when the actress confirmed that she got back together with Nuñez.