Ticket prices for Manila run of 'Hamilton' unveiled

MANILA - The much-awaited ticket prices for the Manila show of "Hamilton" have been unveiled.

The cheapest seats start at P2,645 and the priciest ones range from P8,464 to P8,993, depending on the day of the week.

Performances of the musical will take place at The Theatre at Solaire from Tuesday to Sunday, with two time slots available during weekends. The first show will be on September 17.

“Hamilton” tickets will be available for purchase for the general public starting at 11 a.m. on April 24 via the TicketWorld website.

Meanwhile, Unionbank and Citibank credit card holders will have access to a ticket pre-sale from 10 a.m. of April 17 to 11:59 p.m. of April 21.

The Manila run of “Hamilton” marks the Asian premiere of the musical, which tells the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton.

"Hamilton" will be brought to Filipino audiences by GMG Productions, which recently staged "The Sound of Music" and "We Will Rock You" in Manila.