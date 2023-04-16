'The Voice Kids' S5: Who survived Battle Rounds Week 1

'The Voice Kids' season 5 'Battle Rounds.' ABS-CBN.

MANILA — It was a tough first week of the 'Battle Rounds' for first-time coaches Martin Nievera and KZ Tandingan, as they let go of some artists with Bamboo on "The Voice Kids" season 5.

In the Saturday episode, Nievera picked Patricia Delos Santos over Krizel Mabalay and Sean Matthew Drece, while Xai Martinez was chosen over Janicka Lorenzo and Zoe Quizol by Tandingan.

Bamboo chose Princess J Cañete over Candice Flores, while his other member Abigail Libosada was stolen by Tandingan. He also had Tin-Tin Marty over Francheska Nora and Kathryn Tenorio to start the Sunday episode.

Under Nievera's team, Fana’s nephew Fabio Santos won the battle round against Deion Ang and Kendall Valerio Kamusta while Luke Daniel Dela Cruz survived versus Lucho Bobis and Noah Donggon for Tandingan's team.

Chloe Cañega was the last to be chosen for the weekend over Kzhoebe Baker and Janrel Villacruel under Kamp Kawayan.

So far, here are the contestants who will move forward to the "Sing Offs" of the show:

Team Bamboo:

Princess J Cañeto

Tin-Tin Marty

Chloe Cañega

Team KZ:

Xai Martinez

Abigail Libosada

Luke Daniel Dela Cruz

Team Martin

Patricia Delos Santos

Fabio Santos

“The Voice Kids” airs every weekend on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and iWantTFC at 7 p.m. and on TV5 (Saturday at 7 p.m, and Sunday at 9 p.m.).

FROM THE ARCHIVES: