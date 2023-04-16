International pop stars Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were the talk of the town early Sunday morning (Manila time) after several videos of them reuniting at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival made the rounds online.

While it is unclear whether Mendes and Cabello have rekindled their relationship, the two were spotted packing on some public display of affection during the music festival.

There were several videos and photos which caught them locking lips, leaving their avid fans eager to know if the two have indeed gotten back together.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello appear to be back together after being spotted kissing at #Coachella. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mY33SrINtw — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 15, 2023

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello together at #Coachella. pic.twitter.com/6Te6ZfyYir — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 15, 2023

It was in November 2021 when Mendes and Cabello announced their separation through a joint statement they had released in their respective Instagram Stories.

Mendes and Cabello said at that time that though they have decided to end their romance, they will continue their relationship as best friends.

The two broke up just months after they celebrated their second anniversary.