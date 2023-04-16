South Korean actor Lee Jong-suk arrives at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 on April 15, 2023. Photo from Ninoy Aquino International Airport's Facebook page

MANILA — South Korean actor Lee Jong-suk arrived in the Philippines late Saturday for his fan meeting.

On Facebook, the Ninoy Aquino International Airport posted Sunday pictures of Lee, who arrived in the country via Korean Air Flight KE623.

The "W" star is set to reunite with his Filipino fans at the PICC Plenary Hall on Sunday, an event organized by fashion magazine L'Officiel Philippines.

Lee, whose other notable dramas include "Pinocchio" and "While You Were Sleeping," last held a fan meet in the Philippines in 2018.

