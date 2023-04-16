Watch more News on iWantTFC

Summer just got hotter as Kim Chiu sizzled on the “ASAP Natin ‘To” dance floor with a performance where she was joined by G-Force, AC Bonifacio, Maymay Entrata, Gab Valenciano, and members of Hori7on.

Chiu’s special number marked her on the variety show, where she has been a long-time mainstay.

“I am just very grateful sa lahat ng mga opportunities na binibigay ng ABS-CBN sa akin, mapa singing, dancing, acting, lahat ng pwede kong pasukan. Ina-allow nila ako to try different things and to explore,” she said after her show-stopping segment.

“They give me their full trust sa lahat ng ginagawa ko. I may not be good in everything, but I can do everything,” Chiu added, becoming emotional.

For the coming months, Chiu vowed to keep surprising her fans with her upcoming projects.

She also thanked them for constantly supporting her for almost 17 years now.

“Marami po akong baong pasabog at regalo para sa lahat ng mga sumusuporta sa akin. Kaya tutok lang po, magugulat kayo, matutuwa kayo, makikiiyak kayo. I am just very happy to have my fans for 16 years. Nandiyan pa rin sila to support me.”

"ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday on the following platforms: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).