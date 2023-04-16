Donny Pangilinan. Photo from Pangilinan’s Instagram account.

MANILA — “Superhero na maganda, parang vigilante.”

This was actor Donny Pangilinan's answer when asked what other roles he wants to portray in the future.

In a press conference held Sunday, Pangilinan said that the world of acting is a never-ending journey and he can never anticipate what character he may be doing next.

“Marami, marami akong gustong i-take. Siyempre, ‘yung acting kasi never-ending journey ‘yan eh,” Pangilinan told reporters.

“Never mong masasabing okay ka na kasi ang dami mong puwede palang gawing proyekto, ang dami mong puwedeng gawin na character,” he added.

Pangilinan added that it is exciting for him as an artist to show versatility through roles that he has not yet portrayed.

“For me, just to be able to put myself in the shoes of someone else I’ve never portrayed before, it’s really interesting,” he said.

“These two projects that’s going to come out this year that I’m part of, they’re very different from my previous projects, ‘yun pa lang, sobrang excited na ako bilang actor.”

Pangilinan is currently gearing up for his teleserye with actress Belle Mariano, along with an upcoming movie with his mother Maricel Laxa.