With looser restrictions and more places open to tourists, this coming Holy Week break is a chance for most people to finally get that much needed vacation and rest.

Whether you're stuck at home or going out of town in the coming days, here are some fun K-pop songs to get you in the mood for summer.

For homebodies who opt to rest at home

"Weekend" by Taeyeon

"I'll go on a drive / It's okay to just walk around / I'll just leave to wherever my feet end up," sings Girls' Generation's Taeyeon in her 2021 hit "Weekend," a laidback disco bop that talks about being free to "put my day together" and travel without worries. Aren't those things we all aspire for on our days off?

"House Party" by Super Junior

In 2021, veteran boy band Super Junior released "House Party," telling listeners that they can still have fun while adhering to pandemic restrictions. It's a sure good time with this brass-filled pop song if you plan on staying indoors in the coming weekend.

For nature lovers

"Bon Voyage" by Oh My Girl's YooA

"Bon Voyage," released in 2020, features minimal instrumentation that allows YooA's dreamy vocals to flourish. Paired with haunting chants, the Oh My Girl member's sprightly solo debut evokes a sense of being one with nature.

"Starry Night" by Mamamoo

The Mamamoo members' gorgeous voices blend beautifully with the Latin-influenced synths and strings in the subdued "Starry Night," giving listeners the feeling of being in the great outdoors.

For beach lovers

"Chi Mat Ba Ram" by Brave Girls

After its breakthrough with the viral hit "Rollin'," Brave Girls made a comeback in mid-2021 with "Chi Mat Ba Ram," a festive summer song that'll surely make you want to dance on the beach.

"Wave" by ATEEZ

Rising boy band ATEEZ offers summer bliss in its 2019 single "Wave," bringing together lush sounds, an absurd but effective hook ("hakuna matata"), and a rousing finale to achieve tropical pop perfection.

"Red Flavor" by Red Velvet

It's not a K-pop summer playlist without Red Velvet's most memorable song of the season, which draws listeners in from the get-go with a chorus driven by the quintet's exceptional vocal harmonization. It's a song that's as refreshing as the fruits featured in its music video.

"Alcohol Free" by TWICE

TWICE abandons K-pop summer tropes, instead taking on bossa nova in the intoxicating "Alcohol Free," the perfect song to listen to while sitting by the poolside and sipping on... well, perhaps a glass of mimosa or piña colada.

"Love Me Love Me" by Winner

Following the success of "Really Really" in early 2017, boy band Winner came back months later with another tropical house track, "Love Me Love Me," bringing elements of disco into the equation for a funky summer offering.

For those embarking on a road-trip

"LO$ER=LO♡ER" by Tomorrow x Together

You can never go wrong with pop-rock songs during road-trips and one of the groups that effectively harnessed the genre in 2021 was Tomorrow X Together. Among the quintet's releases, the anthemic "LO$ER=LO♡ER" makes for an ideal companion on the road.

"Highway to Heaven" by NCT 127

"There's no boundaries, we're limitless," Mark raps in NCT 127's "Highway to Heaven." The line perfectly describes the overall feel of the song, which features sublime pop melodies, rounding off with a power note by vocalist Haechan. This one sounds like it was made for epic long drives.

Notable releases that didn't make it into this list but deserve an honorable mention include BTS' "Permission to Dance," Bobby's "I Love You," Enhypen's "Tamed-Dashed," Fromis_9's "We Go," IVE's "Love Dive," Momoland's "Yummy Yummy Love," and SHINee's "View."