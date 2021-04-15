WATCH: Comedian Kitkat joins ‘Showtime’ as guest contestant

Comedian Kitkat joins the April 15 episode of ‘It’s Showtime’ as a guest contestant. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Comedian Kitkat joined “It’s Showtime” on Thursday as a guest contestant, as the ABS-CBN noontime program resumed its live staging after nearly a month on break due to the surge of COVID-19 cases.

Kitkat was the contestant in the “Hide and Sing,” where she was tasked to guess which among three mystery singers is an actual celebrity.

During the segment, Kitkat was teased by host Vice Ganda about her supposed “favorite singer,” referring to a recent controversy surrounding her feud with former co-host Janno Gibbs.

“Baka mabato ako ng mic!” Kitkat quipped — a reference to her past allegation that Gibbs had thrown a microphone in her direction, during their time as co-hosts.

Kitkat then managed to divert the topic with humor, before correctly guessing that “TagoKanta No. 2” is the celebrity: rock icon Lou Bonnevie.

Watch the entire segment below: