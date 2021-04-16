Star Music releases music video for 'Idol PH' finalist Dan Ombao's 'Muling Maramdaman'

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA -- ABS-CBN's Star Music has released the music video of "Idol Philippines" finalist Dan Ombao's single "Muling Maramdaman."

Directed by Dan Orozco, the over five-minute video of the song composed by Ombao and produced by Jonathan Manalo was uploaded on the official YouTube page of Star Music on April14

Ombao released "Muling Maramdaman" last year, months after his stint in "Idol Philippines."

In a previous interview, Ombao said the song is about his relationship with his girlfriend.

"About ito sa girlfriend ko nung LDR (long distance relationship) pa kami," he said.