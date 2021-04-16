Sharon Cuneta returns to work on ‘Your Face Sounds Familiar’ via Zoom

MANILA -- Showbiz veteran Sharon Cuneta returned to her role as one of the judges of "Your Face Sounds Familiar" as taping for the ABS-CBN show resumed.

However, Cuneta told her Instagram followers that she used the video chat application Zoom to attend the the taping on April 15.

Her fellow judge Gary Valenciano, however, was present at the studio.



"YFSF taping today! Me via Zoom," Cuneta wrote.





In a previous Instagram post, Cuneta admitted their taping schedule was changed after Metro Manila was placed under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

"Tapings for 'Your Face Sounds Familiar' have been well, they're constantly being moved because of the ECQ, na-extend pa. So ang tagal pa ng next taping and I miss na the studio, I miss na sila Ogie. For me it's the happiest show I've ever been part of,” Cuneta said at the time.

"Your Face Sounds Familiar" airs on Saturdays and Sundays on free and digital TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable (Kapamilya Channel), free live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live), and on-demand streaming (iWant TFC).

