Hit Korean drama ‘Hospital Playlist’ season 2 to premiere in June

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 16 2021 10:17 PM

Photo from "Hospital Playlist" Instagram account

Korean drama series “Hospital Playlist” is now filming its second season, which is scheduled to premiere on June 17, tVN confirmed. 

In a video clip released on YouTube, the cast of the medical drama series are seen at a script reading which took place in January 2021. 

Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, Kim Dae Myung, and Jeon Mi Do, who all portrayed doctors in the show, were visibly excited at their reunion, embracing each other as they arrived one by one. 

In a report by website Soompi, series director Shin Won Ho explained: “The simple and everyday stories that we have told until now will be drawn out with even more warmth and depth.”

“Hospital Playlist,” which was released in 2020, revolves around 5 doctors who have been friends since medical school. It is available on Netflix. 

