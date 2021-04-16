Fil-Canadian Marco Grazzini brings romance, Pinoy food as newest Hallmark movie leading man

Watch more in iWantTFC

In "Right In Front of Me," Marco Grazzini becomes the newest Hallmark movie leading man that viewers can fall in love with.

Playing a chef, the Filipino-Canadian actor is bringing romance and Filipino food to the hugely popular TV and movie channel.

"I'm playing a Filipino, sous chef Nick. He has this boss that he has to answer to, but sous chef Nick is trying to incorporate some Filipino items in the cuisine. An adobo empanada, or bibingka in a dessert," he said.

Because he has a passion for cooking in real life, the role was a perfect match for the actor.

"I brought my own knife, and the producers were scared. They were like, 'Please don't cut any fingers off, we don't have the insurance for that.' I go, 'Fine, don't worry about it,'" Grazzini said.

"It's great, and you know, anytime that I can I sort of fold in one of my other passions into my craft, into acting, into my career, it’s great. I have sort of flashbacks of working in restaurants," he added.

Grazzini stars with "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" actress Janel Parrish, making their on-screen pairing a historic first in Hallmark.



"Yeah, from what I can gather, it is the first," he said, when asked if "Right In Front of Me" is the first Hallmark movie that has two Asian leads.

"Definitely not the last," he stressed. "We're glad to be a part of it and a further conversation and move forward."

Grazzini was also the leading man in two Lifetime Channel Christmas movies back in 2020.

He started his career in the Philippines as a commercial model, so he said being able to represent his Filipino side in his work is important to him.

"Right In Front of Me" will premiere on Hallmark this Saturday, April 17.

Related video: