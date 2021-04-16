‘Anti-vaxxer finally cooperates!’ Angel Locsin’s parents get jab vs COVID-19

MANILA — The parents of Angel Locsin have received their first COVID-19 vaccine jab, the actress-philanthropist said on Friday.

On Instagram, Locsin shared photos of her father, Angelo Colmenares, getting his first dose of the vaccine, and her mother, Emma Colmenares, holding up a certificate that she has been vaccinated.

“The ‘anti-vaxxer’ finally cooperates,” Locsin wrote, using the general term for people who doubt the benefits of vaccines.

“The mother and the father received their first dose of Covid vaccine today! Good ‘jab’!” she quipped.

Locsin, 35, indicated that her elderly parents were vaccinated under the program of the local government of Taguig City, where they reside.

The Philippine government has so far received over 3 million doses of vaccines from Sinovac and AstraZeneca. As of April 13, over 1.2 million doses have been administered.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC