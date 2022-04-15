Showbiz newcomer Angelina Cruz took to TikTok to show how “cool” her mother Sunshine Cruz is when they did a short test about the veteran actress’ rules.

In a recently uploaded clip, Angelina asked her mom to share about her conditions whenever she and her other siblings go to parties.

According to Sunshine, she gives curfew hours to her three children and reminds them not to drink too much.

When asked about having boyfriends, the actress said she is fine with it as long as they are of legal age.

“When you're 18, puwede na. Pero it doesn’t mean na because you’re 18 you should have a boyfriend na. It still depends,” Sunshine explained.

When it comes to friends, Cruz has a short yet powerful advice: quality over quantity – to which Angelina agreed on.

Sunshine also admitted that she allows her daughters’ friends to sleep in their house.

“It's okay. I'd rather choose friends who sleep over here kesa kayo mag-sleep over,” Sunshine answered.

Meanwhile, Cruz does not approve of her kids having piercings in their bodies while adamant about tattoos.

“With my consent. I need to know first,” she said about tattoos.

Cruz has three daughters with her former husband Cesar Montano: Angelina, Sam, and Chesca.

