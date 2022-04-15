Home  >  Entertainment

LOOK: Team Kramer spends Holy Week break in US

ABS-CBN News

A post shared by Doug Kramer (@dougkramer)


The Kramer family has joined the list of personalities who capitalized the eased pandemic restrictions by travelling out of the country on Holy Week.

Celebrity couple Doug and Chesca Kramer, along with their three kids, flew to the United States for the long break. 

Doug made sure to document their family vacation in Los Angeles, California, uploading a series of snaps of Kendra, Scarlett, and Gavin. 

“Our home while we're away home,” Kramer said in one of his posts. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Some of the highlights so far of their US trip were the usual stop in their favorite burger restaurants and the Hollywood.

Chesca also made sure not to miss dropping by at some stores in Los Angeles with her eldest, Kendra. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Kramers also visited the Universal Studios Hollywood which Doug considered the “best day ever.”

“It's about to be the best day ever! Universal Studios Hollywood for the day with family,” he said. 


