LOOK: How your favorite stars are spending Holy Week

With showbiz productions and most happenings on pause in time for Holy Week, in-demand stars have found the opportunity to observe the holidays away from the city bustle, whether by at the beach or overseas to take in new sights.

In photos, here’s how some celebrities are spending their Holy Week:

OPM pillars Regine Velasquez and Ogie Alcasid are in Balesin Island. Seen with them in photos are their daughter Leila, and the music newcomer’s boyfriend, musician Mito Fabie a.k.a. Curtismith.

Celebrity couple Kim Chiu and Xian Lim are discovering the beaches of Thailand together — their first overseas trip since the onset of the pandemic.

Actress and philanthropist Angel Locsin is taking her time off at a luxury resort in Boracay, as seen in a sultry snap showing her at the beach.

Comedy superstar Vice Ganda and his partner Ion Perez are enjoying the night life in Singapore. They’re with fellow “It’s Showtime” mainstay Vhong Navarro and his family.

Another “It’s Showtime” host, Karylle, is sight-seeing and reuniting with family members in Las Vegas, Nevada, with her husband, Sponge Cola frontman Yael Yuzon.

Acclaimed actress and expectant mom Angelica Panganiban appears to be taking it easy at home with her partner, Gregg Homan — and their pet cat, Cindy.

“Viral Scandal” lead star Charlie Dizon turned 26 on April 12 while on vacation in California.

Local showbiz’s Queen of R&B Kyla is also in California, immersing herself in the great outdoors with her family.

Her fellow “ASAP Natin ‘To” regular, singer Erik Santos, has been touring the US, with New York as his latest stop.

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach has been in the United Arab Emirates with her globetrotting beau Jeremy Jauncey.