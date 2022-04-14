Holy Week 2022: Stars and their religious devotions

1. COCO MARTIN The lead star of ABS-CBN's hit series "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" attributes his success not only to the people who have supported him, but also to his devotion to the Black Nazarene.

2. KRIS AQUINO Veteran host Kris Aquino is among the many celebrities who are devotees of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

3. NOLI DE CASTRO Veteran TV and radio broadcaster Noli de Castro is a devotee of the Black Nazarene. He has been joining the feast of the Black Nazarene for more than 30 years.

4. BOY ABUNDA Aside from being a Marian devotee, TV host Boy Abunda is also known for his devotion to the Santo Niño.

5. AI AI DELAS ALAS Comedienne Ai Ai delas Alas is a known devotee of Mama Mary. In 2016, she received the Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice, which is the highest award given by the Pope to lay people, for her "distinguished service to the church."

6. ANGELINE QUINTO Singer-actress and a soon-to-be mom Angeline Quinto is a devotee of the Black Nazarene.

7. POKWANG Comedienne Pokwang has always been a devotee of Mama Mary.

8. MELAI CANTIVEROS One of the hosts of the Kapamilya morning show "Magandang Buhay" is very vocal about her devotion to Mother Mary.

9. LOU VELOSO Veteran character actor Lou Veloso is known for his religious vow to stage the annual passion play "Martir Sa Golgota."