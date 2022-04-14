Holy Week 2022: Stars and their religious devotions

MANILA -- This Holy Week, we take a look at some of the local celebrities who are known for their religious devotions.
1. COCO MARTIN
The lead star of ABS-CBN's hit series "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" attributes his success not only to the people who have supported him, but also to his devotion to the Black Nazarene.
2. KRIS AQUINO
Veteran host Kris Aquino is among the many celebrities who are devotees of the Blessed Virgin Mary.
3. NOLI DE CASTRO
Veteran TV and radio broadcaster Noli de Castro is a devotee of the Black Nazarene. He has been joining the feast of the Black Nazarene for more than 30 years.
4. BOY ABUNDA
Aside from being a Marian devotee, TV host Boy Abunda is also known for his devotion to the Santo Niño.
5. AI AI DELAS ALAS
Comedienne Ai Ai delas Alas is a known devotee of Mama Mary. In 2016, she received the Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice, which is the highest award given by the Pope to lay people, for her "distinguished service to the church."
6. ANGELINE QUINTO
Singer-actress and a soon-to-be mom Angeline Quinto is a devotee of the Black Nazarene.
7. POKWANG
Comedienne Pokwang has always been a devotee of Mama Mary.
8. MELAI CANTIVEROS
One of the hosts of the Kapamilya morning show "Magandang Buhay" is very vocal about her devotion to Mother Mary.
9. LOU VELOSO
Veteran character actor Lou Veloso is known for his religious vow to stage the annual passion play "Martir Sa Golgota."
10. MARIAN RIVERA
Actress Marian Rivera is a devotee of Mama Mary.