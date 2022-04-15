Carlo Aquino on unrelenting bashers: 'Wala ako magagawa sa opinyon ng iba'

Veteran screen actor Carlo Aquino would rather move on than to stay affected by criticisms following his separation from partner Trina Candaza.

In an interview with several press as published by PUSH, Aquino shrugged off all the bashing especially on social media.

“Wala kasi ako magagawa dun sa opinyon ng ibang tao towards sakin. So, kung ano yung nakikita nila at least transparent ako. Kapag kasama ko yung anak ko, masaya ako,” he said.

Aquino also explained that he has no plans of just staying inside the house post-breakup.

“And hindi naman pwede na sa bahay lang ako palagi akong lugmok? Siyempre nalulungkot ako pero hindi ko naman, i-IG Stories ko yung malungkot ako? At may masasabi't masasabi yung mga tao na hindi ka kilala at hindi ka mahal,” Aquino added.

He and Candaza still communicate, as they find ways to co-parent their daughter, Mithi.

ON BEING A FATHER

For Aquino, bonding with Mithi brings joy like no other.

“Minsan natutulog siya sa akin. Tapos kahit na awkward ang posisyon mo. Hindi ka gagalaw for two hours, tatlong oras na nakahiga. Ngawit na ngawit ka na. Hindi mo na maramdaman kamay mo, basta hindi lang magising ang anak mo,” Aquino shared.

“Pag umuuwi ako from lock-in, maglalaro lang kami sa playroom, doon sa doll house na binigay ng sister ko para sa kanya. Mga ganun lang, tapos minsan out of town. Pupunta lang sa farm.”

In a recent exclusive interview with ABS-CBN News, Aquino confirmed that he and Candaza have called it quits.

Aquino made the revelation during the media conference of his series with Maris Racal titled “How To Move On in 30 Days,” which is airing on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel.