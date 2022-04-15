A first: Julian Lennon sings father’s ‘Imagine’ to show Ukraine support

Watch more News on iWantTFC



Julian Lennon, the son of music icon and Beatles member John Lennon, has performed his father’s hit song “Imagine” for the first time in public to call on others to stand up for Ukraine.

Released last week, Julian dropped his version of “Imagine” to seek aid for all the victims of the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

“The War on Ukraine is an unimaginable tragedy... As a human, and as an artist, I felt compelled to respond in the most significant way I could,” Julian said.

“So today, for the first time ever, I publicly performed my Dad’s song, IMAGINE.”

Julian explained he felt the need to do it now to advocate for peace worldwide – igniting love and unity despite the darkness that seemingly covered the world, especially in Ukraine.

“Why now, after all these years? I had always said, that the only time I would ever consider singing ‘IMAGINE' would be if it was the ‘End of the World,’” he continued.

“But also because his lyrics reflect our collective desire for peace worldwide. Because within this song, we’re transported to a space, where love and togetherness become our reality, if but for a moment in time,” he added.

He went on to call on world leaders and the public to fight for the innocent families that were displaced in Ukraine.

“As a result of the ongoing murderous violence, millions of innocent families, have been forced to leave the comfort of their homes, to seek asylum elsewhere. I’m calling on world leaders and everyone who believes in the sentiment of IMAGINE, to stand up for refugees everywhere! Please advocate and donate from the heart. #StandUpForUkraine,” Julian closed.

“Imagine” was released by John Lennon in 1971 and has become his best-selling single of his solo career. The music icon was assassinated on December 8, 1980.

Julian is John’s first son to his first wife, Cynthia Powell.