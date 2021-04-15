‘Wonderful memories’: Gretchen, Marjorie fondly recall trip together in 2013

Celebrity sisters Marjorie and Gretchen Barretto pose together in this 2015 file photo. Instagram: @marjbarretto

MANILA — They may be estranged now, but controversial celebrity sisters Gretchen and Marjorie Barretto agree on having shared “wonderful memories” during happier times together.

The rare public moment where they agreed was through comments they left on a recent Instagram post of actress Arlene Muhlach.

Muhlach shared a throwback photo where she is seen posing at the beach with Gretchen and Marjorie; Muhlach’s cousin, the late Liezl Martinez; and Precy Ejercito, wife of former senator Jinggoy Estrada.

“This trip was so much fun!” Muhlach captioned the photo taken in Boracay in June 2013.

Muhlach did not mention a reason for posting the throwback photo.

Among the comments on the post were from Marjorie, who wrote, “Wonderful memories,” with heart emojis.

Gretchen commented a day later, saying, “That long ago,” similarly with a heart symbol.

The comments from the feuding sisters did not go unnoticed by Muhlach’s followers. One of them even wrote: “How I wish Gretchen and Marjorie will find forgiveness. They used to be happy sisters. I hope all the dramas will end for them and their families.”

Gretchen, 51, and Marjorie, 46, along with their youngest celebrity sister, Claudine, 41, once had close relationships.

Claudine then had a rift with the two, before Gretchen and Claudine reconciled, leaving Marjorie estranged from her sisters.

Their most recent publicized feud, and perhaps the most controversial over the past decade, was the scuffle at their late father’s wake in October 2019, witnessed by no less than President Rodrigo Duterte.

