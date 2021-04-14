WATCH: Fast and Furious 9 pits John Cena vs Toretto and crew

MANILA - They've fought with planes, trains, tanks and a submarine. So what kind of vehicular carnage are the Fast and Furious family up to this time?

In Fast & Furious 9, Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and their son when he is forced to reassemble the crew to fight his own brother, Jakob, played by John Cena. Also coming back for the ride is Han Lue, played by actor Sung Kang, who was last seen taking a dirt nap in Fast and Furious 6 allegedly at the hands of Deckard Shaw. How Han survived that car crash is still a mystery for now but F9 director Justin Lin has been vocal about Han's return to the franchise.

Fast & Furious 9 stars returning cast members Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel and Sung Kang, with Oscar winners Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron. F9 also features Grammy-winning superstar Cardi B as new franchise character Leysa, a woman with a connection to Dom’s past, and a cameo by Reggaeton sensation Ozuna.

From Universal Pictures, F9 will open soon in PH cinemas.