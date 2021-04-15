Sun Valley Crew returns with single 'This Time,' hints at new album

Sun Valley Crew

MANILA -- You cannot keep a good crew down.

Pioneering local hiphop artists Sun Valley Crew are back with a new single “This Time” that is collectively autobiographical in nature.

Following their 20th anniversary show in 2017 and their individual reflections in this COVID-19 pandemic, Juss Rye, Ill-J, Puff-A-J, and Slimm are busting out the good vibes and laying the smack down with good old fashioned positivity and chill beats.

“Rise above the negativity and try to break the whack chain in this industry,” Rye coolly intones in the song’s opening verse.

“Yo, this won’t be the last time,” he continues into the chorus, “Grab the microphone and deliver what’s inside my mind. Step into the stage best believe that I’m never gonna hold back when it comes to my rhymes.”

It isn’t a mere hint of what is to come as the lads of Sun Valley Crew haven’t missed a beat and a rhyme.

“Rye had a beat that was ready and we just said, 'Let’s do it,’” recounted Puff-A-J of the song’s germ of an idea.

Added Ill-J: “My inspiration for doing this track was absorbing the transition of my kids from young teens to becoming adults. If we’ll make another album after 'This Time,' yes, for sure. We are always inspired when we are complete just talking about music. We just need to dedicate time for this amidst our other priorities.”

Parenthood, individual ventures, and personal concerns have somewhat stifled Sun Valley Crew’s proclivity (they released three albums -- "SVC," "Reality Check, and "It’s All Natural" -- from 1996-2004), but the lads know their story as the pioneering local hiphop crew is far from done.

“It’s always natural for us to create something new when we are together. It just doesn’t happen as often as we want to. So every time we’re together we make sure we do a track if we can,” corroborated Slimm.

Of the quartet, Juss Rye has been the busiest with a long list of collaborations of late, working with the likes of rapper KJah, Sak Maestro, Kemikal Ali, Mike Kosa, Raymund Marasigan, and Abby Clutario on various music projects.

Furthermore, during a recent bout with the coronavirus, Rye among other things found salvation in music.

“Music and Netflix kept me sane during quarantine,” Rye wryly pointed out.

“’This Time,’ the way it was written shows all our individual frames of mind at this time. It’s about family and growing up but still looking forward to the next performance. It isn’t as often as we’d like but timing is everything. And at least we are making music.”

“After this crazy situation the world is in, we’ll definitely get together and do another track.”

“This Time” is available on all streaming platforms.