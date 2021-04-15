Shanti Dope's 'Amatz' debuts in top 10 of Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart

MANILA - Shanti Dope's hit song "Amatz" made it to the World Digital Song Sales chart of Billboard this week.

In a tweet on April 13, Billboard said “Amatz” debuted in the list by securing the 10th spot.

It joined the ranks of BTS’ “Film Out,” Hoshi’s “Spider” and Chanyeol’s “Tomorrow” which also became part of the top 10 for its respective debut.

Billboard said BTS’ “Film out” earned the group its 27th career No. 1, extending their record for the most in chart history.

Just two weeks ago, Shanti Dope’s "Amatz” was featured in an episode of "Falcon and the Winter Soldier," the latest Marvel offering on Disney+.

The song had been criticized by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency for supposedly encouraging weed use just as government pursued a fierce drug war. The Filipino rapper has said the song should be taken in full context.

Shanti Dope released "Amatz" in 2019, following the success of his debut single, "Nadarang."