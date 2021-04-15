JM de Guzman admits he is afraid to fall in love again

Watch more in iWantTFC

Actor JM de Guzman is afraid to commit to a relationship again despite being single for five years already.

In a sit-down interview with Boy Abunda, De Guzman recalled how his past heartbreaks caused him to become depressed and even paralyzed.

The actor, who is set to star in the upcoming ABS-CBN teleserye “Init sa Magdamag,” explained that he became too dependent on people before, such that losing them left a void in his life.

“Sobrang magmahal. I’m dependent. Kailangan ko ma-supplement nung void na meron ako. Naging dependent ako sa bagay, dependent ako sa tao na 'to. So 'pag nawawala sila nandun pa rin 'yung void,” he told Abunda.

De Guzman said he plans to focus on his craft first, improve himself, and build his dream house before committing again to a relationship.

“Gusto ko munang pahalagahan itong binigay sa 'kin. Maging okay na tao. Maging better than yesterday. And in my mind, pangarap ko bahay before I get into commitment,” the actor said.

While he did not deny wanting to have a special someone, De Guzman said he is leaving his fate to God.

"Takot. Pero 'di ko ma-deny 'yung feeling na gusto ko na rin. Gusto ko na mag-commit. Gusto ko na magkarelasyon. Pinagpapasa-Diyos ko na lang,” he added.

De Guzman, who twice underwent therapy in a rehabilitation facility because of drug use, has remained focused on the opportunities given to him.

“Doing the things that I love the best way that I can. Being grateful, counting my blessings para hindi ako ma-stuck sa mga memories na ‘yun. Kinakausap ko ‘yung sarili ko, ‘Andito pa ‘yung pangarap mo, abot-kamay mo pa. Pwede pa, dito ka mag-focus.'”

De Guzman joins Gerald Anderson and Yam Concepcion in “Init sa Magdamag” which will start airing on April 19 on TV5, A2Z Channel 11, Kapamilya Channel, Jeepney TV, Kapamilya Online Live, and iWant TFC; as well as WeTV and iflix, where VIP users will have access to two advance episodes.

