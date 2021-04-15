'It's Showtime' resumes live staging with belated birthday bash for Vice Ganda

MANILA — More than three weeks after ABS-CBN suspended the live staging of “It’s Showtime,” its hosts finally returned to the studio on Thursday for its first live show this month.

The noontime program last held a live episode inside its studio in mid-March, before authorities imposed strict lockdown measures anew due to the increasing COVID-19 cases in the country.

“Live na po kami para sa inyo para aliwin kayo dahil alam naming uhaw na uhaw kayo na malibang sa piling namin. Kayang kayang pawiin iyan basta lumaklak lang tayo ng good vibes and positivity every day. Lagi niyong tatandaan na every day is essential. Every life is essential,” Vice Ganda said.

Owing to strict safety protocols, the hosts observed physical distancing onstage while there remains to be no live audience.

“Sumusunod tayo sa protocol. Mas doble ingat. Hiwa-hiwalay kami dito sa studio. Okay lang malayo basta walang sakit. Mas importante 'yung safe,” said Vhong Navarro.

In the episode, they also celebrated Vice Ganda’s birthday albeit more than two weeks late.

The hosts shared their birthday wishes for the comedian, letting him know what they are grateful to have him as a colleague.

“Nakakaiyak talaga kasi 'yung emotions natin ngayon, extra sensitive tayo. I just want to say thank you na tinanggap mo ako dito. Kasi may iba na hindi nila ako masyadong tanggap dito. Thank you for being so generous. Sobrang giving mo sa amin lahat dito. Medyo natatakot kaming mag-joke kasi hindi namin alam kung nakakatawa or hindi, pero sinasalo mo kami. Your kindness shows,” Kim Chiu said.

“Thank you for being our strength kasi kahit na nung panahon na umuuga ang bangka, ikaw ang tumayo at sumigaw ka ng kapit. Kahit alam mong nahihinaan na kami ng loob, kahit ikaw sa sarili mo nanghihina na rin, tumayo ka at sumigaw ka at sinabing kapit at walang bibitaw. We appreciate that Vice,” Amy Perez added.

After hearing everyone’s wishes for him, Vice Ganda said: “Mahirap ang pinagdadaanan natin pero nakakaraos tayo dahil magkakasama tayo.”

“Marami tayong kinakatakutan pero dahil sa pagsasama-sama natin, mas nagiging makapangyarihan 'yung pag-asa natin na lahat ng ito ay matatapos. 'Yun ang kine-claim natin, na matatapos ito very soon. Hindi natin alam kung kailan 'yung exact date pero very soon,” he added.

Vice Ganda said all he wants is for this pandemic to end so everyone could resume to live their normal lives.

