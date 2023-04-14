MANILA -- The lyric video for the song "Gusto Kitang Pasalamatan" performed by TV and stage performer Teetin Villanueva with the Pisay Alumni Choir has been released.

The song, which is about thanking someone for their selfless sacrifice, is now available on various music platforms, while its lyric video is now available on the official YouTube page of Star Music.

Composed by Richard Jonathan O. Taduran, the song was arranged by Richard Jonathan O. Taduran and produced by Elaine Macatangay-Morales.

Aside from being a stage actress, Villanueva also appears on television.

In 2020, Villanueva was part of "Tabing Ilog" the musical.

Last year, Villanueva was one of the theater artists who were part of a musical event to support the presidential bid of Leni Robredo and the vice-presidential candidacy of Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan