Sabrina Carpenter. Instagram/Sabrina Carpenter

Make sure to ready your wallets for the "Emails I Can't Send" tour.

Live Nation Philippines (LNPH) dropped on Friday the ticket details and seat plan for the upcoming concert of American singer-songwriter Sabrina Carpenter.

In a Facebook post, it said Fanclub presale will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on April 24, followed by the LNPH presale on April 25 (10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.) and the general sale starting at 12 p.m. on April 26.

Tickets to the all-seated show, meanwhile, range from P1,775 to P8,275 each.

Carpenter is set to perform at the New Frontier Theater in Cubao, Quezon City at 8 p.m. on July 25.

This marks the artist’s second visit to the country after performing "Almost Love" with Shanti Dope on "ASAP Natin ‘To" in 2018.

Carpenter is known for her songs "Can't Blame a Girl for Trying," "On My Way," and "Nonsense."